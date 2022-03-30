South Africa: Parliament Holds First Public Hearings On Hate Crimes and Speech Bill

analysis

Nearly four years after the introduction of the Prevention and Combating of Hate Crimes and Hate Speech Bill into Parliament in April 2018, Parliament held the first public hearings on the bill on Tuesday.

'There's a genocide against LGBTQI+ people in this country, and it's critical to have legislation that will really harness the fact that these crimes are motive- and message-driven," the deputy chair of the Hate Crimes Working Group (HCWG), Thozama Njobe, told Daily Maverick following the HCWG's presentation to Parliament on Tuesday.

The HCWG -- a coalition of civil society organisations aimed at spearheading advocacy and reform initiatives pertaining to hate crimes in South Africa -- was one of several organisations that briefed Parliament's Portfolio Committee on Justice and Correctional Services on the Prevention and Combating of Hate Crimes and Hate Speech Bill.

The bill was introduced in Parliament four years ago, in April 2018. Parliament's previous Portfolio Committee on Justice and Correctional Services called for public comment, and many organisations and individuals submitted comments, including the HCWG.

The portfolio committee chairperson, Bulelani Magwanishe, had previously said the committee had intended to hold public hearings after the initial closing date, but due to its heavy workload and...