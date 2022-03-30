Kenya: Homa Bay Speaker Elizabeth Ayoo Impeached Over Incompetence, Gross Misconduct

Homa Bay — Homa Bay County Speaker Elizabeth Ayoo has been impeached over gross violation of the Constitution, alleged incompetence and gross misconduct.

All the 49 Members of the County Assembly (MCAs) who were present during the debate voted to impeach the Speaker.

Through a motion tabled by Kibiri MCA Michael Odira, the legislators also said Ayoo was mismanaging the county assembly resources.

"The conduct of Elizabeth Ayoo through her acts and omissions, has caused the Assembly great embarrassment and brought the Office of the Speaker into disrepute contrary to the laws on the conduct of a state officer," Odira said in his motion.

Under the offense of gross violation of the Constitution, Ayoo is accused of being in breach of moral and ethical requirement.

The sponsor of the motion Odira noted that the Speaker "violated Section 10 of the Leadership and Integrity Act which requires a state officer to the best of their ability to carry out their duties efficiently and honestly, and Section13(1) of the Leadership and integrity Act 2012 moral and ethical requirements of a public officer which stipulates that a public officer".

Ayoo is on March 22, 2022, allegedly accused of giving authority to the government printers to publish names of members allegedly nominated to serve in the County Assembly Service Board (CASB) effective from March 17, 2022.

On incompetence violation, Ayoo is accused of delaying the signing of the vellum on the Homa Bay County Supplementary Appropriations Act 2022 thereby paralyzing the operations of the County government.

"Through this action the speaker violated Sections 10,11 and 13 of the Leadership and Integrity Act,2012 by failing to carry out her duties with impartiality and objectivity in accordance with Articles 10, 27, 73(2)(b) and 232 of the Constitution of Kenya,2010," Odira said.

On gross misconduct, Odira in his motion accused the Speaker of exhibiting gross misconduct by usurping the powers of the CASB and that of the County Assembly through her letter dated February 22, 2022, to the clerk purporting to nullify certain decisions of the County Assembly and the CASB.

"This was a violation of Section ll of the Leadership and Integrity Act,2012 on professionalism by failing to carry out duties of her office in a manner that maintains public confidence in the integrity of the office," Odira said.

The impeachment is the second in a span of three years after a similar one in November 2018.

Ayoo returned to the office following a court injunction after the first ouster.