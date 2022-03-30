Namibia: Rejuvenated Nakathila Revels in the Spotlight

After re-igniting his career with a stunning victory over Miguel Berchelt in Las Vegas on Saturday, Jeremiah Nakathila intends to keep the spotlight firmly on Namibian boxing.

He was hailed as a trailblazer on his return home yesterday, having achieved a historic first high-profile victory by a Namibian on the United States soil, with a dominating display against Mexico's Berchelt.

The fight was stopped after six one-sided rounds, with Berchelt, who was knocked down in the third with a jab, behind on the scorecards at the time of the stoppage

Endless possibilities now await the 32-year-old from Uukwanangaya in Omusati region, whose dreams of becoming a world champion are still at the forefront of his mind.

"It was a good experience for me, sharing the ring with a former world champion," Nakathila said during his homecoming reception in Windhoek.

"Las Vegas is the city of boxing, when you just enter there it's an achievement. Seeing myself on top of buildings and billboards motivated me a lot," he continued.

"So, I'm looking forward to bigger fights this year. And, I know my promoter Nestor Tobias will pick the right fight for me so we make the country proud.

"If you go to Las Vegas now, people are talking about Windhoek and Namibia. [Fighting abroad] ... is also part of marketing our country and Africa at large," he said.

Tobias said Nakathila was primarily motivated by the fact that there was no margin for error if he was to remain relevant at elite level.

"Before the fight, I told the team and Nakathila that this is a do-or-die fight; one where we needed to keep to our skills, technique and tactics," Tobias said.

"It was a world title eliminator. Both fighters were in the top 10 ratings for WBC and WBO and the winner was going to get a better rating. I think Nakathila will be in the top five now in all the major organisations. That is a great achievement for Namibia and that's why we celebrate," said the accomplished boxing handler.

"Of course, we've produced world champions before. But this win was sweet. It was a big win because it happened in the mecca city of entertainment. We're just [waiting] for another call to get ready for another big fight," he said.

"It's also motivation for the other boxers because if you see that lowkey can make it in Las Vegas, then they can also make it. So, just keep on working and learning, keep that discipline and your time will come."

Written off following a one-sided unanimous decision defeat at the hands of American Shakur Stevenson for the WBO interim super featherweight title last year, Nakathila decided to move up to lightweight.

It is a move that is paying off handsomely.

"We will just keep pushing so that we get better. I know there are great champions in the lightweight division but I'm not fearing none of them," said Nakathila.

He conceded that Stevenson's boxing IQ proved to be a daunting task to negotiate on his Las Vegas debut. However, Berchelt's approach suited the Namibian star to the tee.

"Shakur is a very technical fighter and a southpaw. Miguel's style is easier for my style to beat. That's why I'm asking for [WBC titlist] Devin Haney. His style is not that far off from Miguel. Haney is a forward fighter and if you are a forward fighter, definitely I'll smash you," he said.

Nakathila may have to wait a while to face Haney (23) as the American faces current unified champion, George Kambosos Jr. on 5 June, with a rematch also agreed should Haney emerge victorious.

Ukranian Vasily Lomachenko is mooted to be next in line should Haney overcome the Australian.

Nakathila has unlocked a notoriously stubborn market for his compatriots by winning in the US, said the Ministry of Sport, Youth and National Service's deputy director Jo-Ann Manuel.

"We have the talent, let's give our people opportunities. And, those who are given opportunities, make sure you open the doors for others to follow. Nakathila, that's what you did. So, thank you very much for that," Manuel said.