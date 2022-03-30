Namibia: Naloba Condemns Green Scheme Plans

The newly-established Namibia Local Business Association has condemned and requested government to stop the intention to lease 11 green schemes through the ministry of agriculture to potential foreign investors.

This was announced by Naloba's vice president Peter Amadhila during a media briefing in Ongwediva yesterday.

He said they want that decision to be withdrawn following agriculture minister Calle Schlettwein's announcement at the Dubai world expo, where he presented the government's intention to lease Namibia's green schemes through request for proposals (RFP) to foreign investors by June/July this year.

"The opportunities to operate all these green schemes should be given immediately to the Namibian local business community through Naloba to create employment opportunities for our Namibians, and contribute to sustainable food security in our country and the surplus production for export to international markets, produced by Namibians," he proposed.

He said they cannot afford schemes to be operated by international investors, while Namibia's local business community has the capacity and the capabilities to run and operate these schemes productively, profitably and sustainably. "Where external capacity, capabilities, finances and skills are required, let the local business community self-source the above from outside at our terms and conditions," he added.

Amadhila noted that the Namibian government needs to realise and recognise that the true and permanent investors are local businessmen and women. Therefore, business investment opportunities should be given to them before taking them outside the country.

He gave an example of the Asparagus project, where a foreign investor operates the scheme at the Etunda irrigation project. "Namibians are always up in arms, feeling exploited, lowly paid, while products are produced abroad, with no social responsibilities, and many more negative factors," he stated.

He reiterated that they are not against foreigners, but they want them to specialise in what Namibians cannot do. Naloba also applauded President Hage Geingob and his leadership for their tireless efforts dedicated to marketing and promoting the country to attract foreign direct investments for the well-being of Namibians.