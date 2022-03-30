Namibia: Govt Accused of Encroaching On MPs' Powers

The executive branch has been accused of violating the powers of the National Assembly.

The accusation was made by National Unity Democratic Organisation (Nudo) secretary general Joseph Kauandenge in the National Assembly on Monday.

Kauandenge said the finance minister, Iipumbu Shiimi, doesn't use contributions made by parliamentarians during the appropriation bill debate.

The executive branch consists mainly of the president, vice-president, prime minister, deputy prime minister and Cabinet.

"I decided not to waste my time perusing your document because at the end of the day, the executive is encroaching on the powers of the National Assembly. The constitution is very clear," he stressed.

He also questioned the usefulness of debating on the national budget, if their recommendations were not used.

"Why do we waste our resources and time to peruse through this appropriation bill but when it comes to the forefront and to the parliament floor, there is nothing that you can change?

"This exercise of responding to the appropriation bill makes no sense to me. Parliament cannot be used as a rubber stamp. Every time this bill is brought here, nothing changes."

Kauandenge further implored Shiimi to change the way budget contributions are dealt with. His sentiments were met with agreement by some opposition members.

"We have to change our modus operandi to the extent that parliament must be positioned to effectively deal with the appropriation bill according to the constitution," he added.

Swapo backbencher Elifas Dingara responded to Kauandenge by saying that the appropriation bill doesn't need any adjustments.

"If a document comes and it is so perfect that there is nothing to change, must you change it?"

Kauandenge countered that the participation of MPs is part of the statutory laws of Namibia.

"When we sit and talk and debate the national budget, there should be room for improvement," he said.