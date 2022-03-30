Gambia/Chad: AFCON Qualifiers - Gambia Edgy to Complete Duel Over Chad

The Gambia senior national team will be nervous to complete a double over Chad in their 2023 Africa Cup of Nations preliminary qualifiers.

The Scorpions will clash with the Les Sao in the second-leg of the continent's bi-annual biggest football jamboree qualifiers today, Tuesday in Agadir, Morocco at 5 pm.

The Gambia defeated Chad 1-0 in the first-leg fixture of the continent's bi-annual biggest football showpiece qualifiers played last Wednesday in Cameroon.

Coach Tom Saintfiet and his boys will contend to complete a duel over Chad in the preliminary qualifiers to progress to the group phase of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

Chad require a 2-nil win over The Gambia to advance to the group stage of the continent's bi-annual biggest football fiesta qualifiers.