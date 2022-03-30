Gambia: EWC Says Political Parties Are Buying Voters Cards

The Elections Watch Committee (EWC) says its observers have reported witnessing or hearing the buying of voters' cards, use of government vehicles for campaign as well as distribution of money or gift items to voters by political parties and candidates during the first half of the campaign period in some constituencies.

The Elections Watch Committee (EWC) is a partnership of the Peace Ambassadors- The Gambia (PAG), Activista and National Youth Parliament to observe electoral processes in The Gambia.

Speaking at a press briefing held at the National Information Center at PAG, Ndegen Jobe, deputy speaker for the National Youth Parliament said the observers also reported low presence of security forces during campaign events/rallies.

The committee observers she also said reported hearing of the use of hate speech or inflammatory language during campaign rallies and on social media as well as the obstruction of a campaign convoy of a candidate, violent conflict between supporters of National People's Party and United Democratic Party which led to injuries of citizens, and violent clashes between supporters of National Reconciliation Party and an independent candidate.

EWC trained and deployed 71 long-term observers including 14 nomination observers, 7 regional coordinators and 53 constituency observers to observer the nomination process, pre-campaign and campaign environment in all regions and constituencies for 9th April National Assembly elections.

EWC therefore recommends that the Independent Electoral Committee (IEC) and Inter Party Committee (IPC) closely monitor the actions of political parties to ensure they are in compliance with the Code of Conduct and Code on Election Campaign Ethics.

"The IEC should employ stringent measures against political parties and independent candidates directly found violating any provision of the Code of Conduct and Code on Election Campaign Ethics," said Deputy Speaker Jobe.

The EWC also reminded political parties to refrain from all forms of vote buying.

According to EWC, they would work with IPC and relevant authorities to provide details of parties and candidates reported to be involved with instances of vote buying as well as other violations of the Code of Conduct for proper investigation and redress.

It also urged political parties and their supporters to refrain from the use of hate speech and inflammatory language during their campaigns, refrain from any violent reaction, and promote peaceful participation in the elections.

The committee urged political parties and their supporters to adhere to Covid-19 measures.

It also called on the National Council for Civic Education, Independent Electoral Commission and Civil Society Organisations to double their civic education and voter information efforts to reach voters in all parts of the country during the campaign period.

"Security forces should ensure they have sufficient presence particularly in hotspot areas as the elections approach and properly investigate instances of electoral violence as well as provide equal protection to all candidates and supporters," the committee further said.