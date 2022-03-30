Gambia: Sawaneh Leads Gambians' Superb Performance in Senegalese Ligue1

Mohammed Sawneh assisted one and scored another as Teungueth FC ended their eight winless streaks over the weekend.

Sawaneh, who joined the champions from Tallinding United has been a regular starter with the Rufisque side this season.

His corner kick from the left was headed by Ousman Gai in the 7th minute. The Gambian who also scooped the man of the match added the second goal of the afternoon just after the break as Teungueth beat Diambars 2-1.

It was debut goals for Sawaneh, Gai and Manneh but the victory for Youssouph Dabo's side was the talking point on match-day 15 as the champions had already lost 4 times this season, more than the previous two seasons.

"I am very proud of the goal. I have been telling myself I will score and on Saturday and the goal came. The team is in a very difficult situation. We are happy with the three points," an elated Sawaneh said.

Gambian players have collectively scored seven league goals this season in the Senegalese ligue1, with four being registered on Saturday.

Elsewhere, Abdoulie Gassama scored a brace at the Stade Aline Sitoe Diatta Stadium, while Sawaneh and Gai scored in Saly at the Stade Fode Wade Stadium.

The goals continued on Sunday when Modou Manneh, former Marimoo FC midfielder scored a late equalizer for Jaraaf against Linguere.

Casa Sports boosted their title winning credentials on match-day 15 with a solid 3-1 win over Mbour Petite Cote. Lamin Jarju assisted Raymond Ndour's opener before setting up countrymen Abdoulie Gassama's second goal of the afternoon.

Lamin, who was handed the captain armband ended up producing man-of-the-match performance as he registered his fourth assists of the season.

"The captain's band motivated me a lot. Mentally, physical and collectiveness is there. Therefore, I believe it is a big opportunity to write history by winning the league with Casa Sports. We are in a good run of form. We just have to work harder," Lamin indicated.