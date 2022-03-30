Gambia: FAWEGAM Board, Stakeholders Meet for 10th General Assembly

Forum for African Women Educationalists' Gambia Chapter (FAWEGAM) on Thursday held its 10th General Assembly to discuss with members and stakeholders issues concerning the organisation and to elect new board members to steer the affairs of the organisation for the coming years.

Speaking at the TANGO Conference Hall in Bakau New Town, FAWEGAM chairperson, Mrs Beatrice A. Mboge, reminded participants that FAWE is the only NGO setup by African women for Africans in Africa for the empowerment of African women and girls.

FAWE's vision is "a world in which African girls have access to education, perform well and complete their studies and gender disparities in education are eliminated."

Its mission is "to promote gender equity and equality in education in Africa by fostering positive policies, practices and attitudes towards girls."

"We are proud to be at the forefront of the movement of Africans leading African development. Our unique insight into the issues for African girls and communities allows us to develop tailored, sustainable and gender responsive intervention that work," she reechoed.

She acknowledged that just like all other areas, sectors and organisations have been rendered stagnant by the COVID, FAWEGAM has also been retarded from fully achieving its aims and objectives on these past years, but assures the continuous pursuit of its objective, which entails improving girls welfare especially in education.

Claudiana Cole, the minister for Basic and Secondary Education (MoBSE), said: "Today, there are 33 chapters (of FAWE) across sub-saharan Africa, and FAWEGAM has been one of those chapters and has contributed much among the 33 chapters towards the education for all call and the sustainable development goals."

"It is indeed now consolidating on those gains towards the attainment of the millennium development goals, with gender issues cutting across all the 17 goals of education, and among them we talk about poverty eradication, gender empowerment, amongst all the 17."

She hailed the organisation for reducing FGM, early marriage and girls' and women's illiteracy through their sensitisation and other engagements and for championing and promoting girls' and women's education in the country.

