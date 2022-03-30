Gambia Clubfoot Foundation Offers Free Screening to Sanyang Community

The Gambia Clubfoot Foundation last Saturday offered free health scanning to the community of Sanyang at a ceremony held at the community's major health center.

The Foundation seeks to ensure heightened outreach engagement to create awareness on clubfoot disabilities and other related health issues. The foundation is funded by Miracle Feet, a renowned charity.

Omar Baldeh, officer in-charge of Sanyang Major Hospital, described the move as a good initiative; not the first, but one of the first for the year 2022.

"We are screening a lot of people ranging from different health issues. The Clubfoot condition regiment itself as a complication that people usually have during childbirth which is congenital and occurs during childhood and child birth. However, people tend to have this clubfoot issue in the community. "

He expressed optimism that people will be sensitised and informed as to manage the health problem in the country.

"The contribution of the health sector in ensuring that the clubfoot operate well is very important as most of this foundations and organizations come and go but the health sector remains. Therefore health sector should ensure that their capacity is well built and the knowledge be retained from this organizations and foundations, "says Baldeh.

He called on government to ensure that people are trained so that the knowledge gained can be utilised in this country.

Dr. Ibou Camara, founder and CEO of Clubfoot Foundation recalled that since the inception of the foundation, they were able to train a lot of health care workers with skills to treat clubfoot in the country.

"Over the years we have reached out to three hospitals namely: Edward Francis Small Teaching Hospital, Kanifing General Hospital and Brikama General Hospital.

On their achievements, he said, they have treated 178 children within the three hospitals, adding that they are also involved in evacuating as some of the congenital defamations cannot be treated in The Gambia.

Lamin Fadera, a native of Jambur, who came to seek the medical treatment, urged Gambians to make best use of this to know their health condition.