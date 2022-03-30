Gambia: MoH Validates National Health Sector Strategy Plan 2021-2025

The Directorate of Planning and Information under the Ministry of Health with support from UN partners last Friday validated the National Health Sector Strategic Plan 2021-2025 at Kairaba Beach hotel.

The two-day event, attracted key stakeholders and health officials from across regions in the country.

The document, according to health officials, would however now serve as a guide to health care workers in The Gambia. It is also expected to provide an impetus and new direction, thus ensuring universal health coverage in the country.

Welcoming the gathering, Momodou T. Nyassi, deputy director of Health Services at the Ministry of Health, made reference to a popular adage that failure to plan is planning to fail.

"So in order for you not to fail, you need to plan ahead. So this is why we are gathered here to give this document the necessary inputs needed for the interest of the Ministry of Health and the country at large."

Dr. Nyassi spoke highly of the achievements registered by the Ministry, but indicated that they still have a long way to go.

"In order to have a good plan you need to look at what are the up to date achievements, targets and challenges."

He thanked the team and consultants for doing justice to the document by highlighting and incorporating key achievable targets in the next four years.

Dr. Kassa Mohammed, representing country representative of the World Health Organisation (WHO), congratulated the MOH especially the Directorate of Planning and Information on their achievement, saying a lot of countries in Africa due to Covid-19, don't seem to focus on strategy issues like planning but rather many focus on fighting the pandemic.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Gambia Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Most countries didn't come with good strategic engagements."

Dr. Kassa described the move as a good sign of recovery from impacts of Covid-19.

He commended all those who put heads together to get the document.

Also speaking, Mam Abdoulie Njie, project coordinator, expressed delight to witness the development of yet another policy document.

"On behalf of the entire PCU and the World Bank, I want to extend heartfelt gratitude to the MOH for the leadership of this major achievement."

Declaring the forum open, Lamin Dampha, Permanent Secretary 2,at the Ministry of Health, commended all stakeholders who contributed in the drafting of this document.

The strategy plan, he said, would guide the implementation of new health sector policy 2021 to 2030.

"This document would serve as a guide to health care workers in The Gambia. It will also provide an impetus and new direction to health sector development in the country."

He indicated that the strategy would also reduce the burden on health care expenditure, thus ensuring universal health coverage in the country.