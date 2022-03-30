Gambia: IOM Donates Equipment to Ministry of Information

International Organization for Migration (IOM) last Friday presented technological equipment to the Ministry of Information and Communication Infrastructure.

The equipment are meant for the office of government spokesperson.

The project is part of IOM's ongoing technical support to the Government of The Gambia (GOTG) in strengthening migration governance, build the capacity of government stakeholders, media and civil society to communicate on migration-related issues, including return management.

At the presentation, Ebrima Sillah, Minister of Information and Communication Infrastructure, said it is important to the ministry to have such equipment so that all information and communication issues coming from the government on migration in The Gambia can be coordinated and reach the targeted beneficiaries on time.

Minister Sillah noted that it can help the targeted beneficiaries make informed choices on issues surrounding migration.

IOM Chief of Mission in The Gambia, Fumiko Nagano, revealed that the equipment are from the EURCAP project which objective is to strengthen migration governance by building the capacity of government stakeholders, media and CSOs to communicate migration related issues including intern management.

She added they would continue to support the government in anyway to make sure that accurate information about migration is out there.

The items donated are two (2) Laptops, two (2) HDMI Cables, one (1) Projector with Overhead Projector, Projector Screen with Bluetooth Speakers and Microphone, two (2) Internet Services (Wireless router with data), two (2) External Hard Disc (1TB), a Printer, Ink cartridges, Camera kits and accessories, two (2) Samsung Galaxy Tablets, and a Branded Podium stand.

These items were donated to support government spokesperson in effectively and efficiently undertaking his responsibilities as voice of the government, and these of course include strengthening migration discourse.