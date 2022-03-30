Gambia: GTU Signs MOU With Senegalese Transport Union

The Gambia Transport Union (GTU) recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Senegalese Transport Union - Union Des Routiers Du Senegal (URD) to help improve the conditions of drivers in both countries.

The signing ceremony, which was held at GTU headquarters in Banjul, seeks to engage both parties in their efforts to promote interstate road transport agreement, enhancing free movement of people and goods as stipulated in the ECOWAS protocol.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Omar Ceesay, president of GTU, explained that the move would enable drivers in the country feel represented and to strengthen the bond between Gambia and Senegal.

"Before there is not a direct protection of our drivers in Senegal, when any driver have an encounter we need to communicate to the union in Senegal to interfere but this MOU is here to change that," says Mr. Ceesay

The (MOU) shall be operational upon signing and will have initial duration of one year, all activities conducted before this date within the vision of the joint collaboration will be deemed to fall under this MOU.

Mr. Gora Khoum, president Union Des Routiers Du Senegal, said their union will ensure not only the safety of Gambian drivers in Senegal, but also the safety of the vehicles as well.

The partnership covered by this MOU shall be terminated upon completion of the agreed period.