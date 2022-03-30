Kenya Airways Cuts Loss to Sh15 Billion on Reopening of Routes

30 March 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Susan Nyawira

Nairobi — National carrier, Kenya Airways narrowed its loss for the year ended December 2021 by 56.58 per cent on higher revenue on reopening of travel as Covid-19 restrictions eased.

This is an improvement from a loss of Sh36. 2billion posted in 2020.

The resumption in operations saw the airline's capacity increase by 11. 5 per cent and this saw the group's total revenue increase by 33 per cent to 70.2billion.

"Following the worst year on record for the aviation industry, we are seeing strong signs of recovery particularly in US domestic travel and more moderate recovery in international travel," said Michael Joseph, Kenya Airways Chairman.

Joseph said that the Group's revenue would have been higher were it not for the restrictions in the fourth quarter due to the Omicron variant and ban of flights into the UAE.

The Group uplifted a total of 2.2 million passengers during the year, a 25 per cent increased compared to the prior year, but 57 per cent lower than 2019.

"Notwithstanding the current global crisis brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic and now the uncertainties and insecurities brought on by the war in Ukraine, Kenya Airways will continue its efforts to fly a more efficient network, improve service quality and delivery and further reduce costs, " Joseph said.

