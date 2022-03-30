Africa Commonwealth Qualifiers - Gambia Male Team Through to Final, Female Team Eliminated

The Gambia national male beach volleyball team has booked their place in the final of the Commonwealth Games Beach Volleyball Qualifiers, while the female national team is eliminated from the tournament.

The Gambia national male beach volleyball team booked its place to the final of the Africa's Commonwealth Games Qualifiers after defeating host nation, Ghana 2-1 in their semifinal game played yesterday, Monday in Accra, Ghana.

The Gambian players, Sainey Jawo and Mbye Babou Jarra who will now face South Africa in the final will aim to be the winners as they seek to represent Africa at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham 2022.

Meanwhile, last year, The Gambia also defeated Ghana by the same score-line (2-1) in the third place play-off to win bronze at the Continental Cup.

Elsewhere, The Gambia women's team failed to pass the semifinals of the Commonwealth Games beach volleyball qualifiers in Ghana.

The ladies lost 2-0 to Rwanda in their semifinals match. The result means that The Gambia female team is out of the race for Birmingham 2022.