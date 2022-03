The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) has announced the withdrawal of two aspiring National Assembly Members (NAMs).

They are: Pa Lamin Sawo, independent candidate for Jeswang Constituency and Abdoulie Barry, independent candidate for Kiang East Constituency.

In the same vein, the IEC says it's conducting by-election in the following wards:

Bundung Six Junction, London Corner, Sanyang and Marakissa on Saturday 14 May 2022.