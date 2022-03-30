Gambia to Face Nigeria in T20 Tourney Today

29 March 2022
The Point (Banjul)

The Gambia female national cricket team will today, Tuesday 29 March 2022 take on Nigeria in the T20 International tournament at the Tafawa Balewa Square Cricket Oval in Lagos, Nigeria at 9:30 am.

The tournament is organised and hosted by Nigeria Cricket Federation.

The Gambia team held its first training session on Sunday and its free up on Monday before facing the host nation, Nigeria.

Five countries are to take part in the tournament (Nigeria (host), The Gambia, Rwanda, Sierra Leone and Ghana.

The Gambia will battle it out with Sierra Leone in its second match on Saturday 2 April 2022 at the same venue.

The Gambian delegation comprising of 14 players and 4 official left The Gambia on Saturday and are expected back home on 4 April 2022.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X