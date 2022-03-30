Gambia to Face Nigeria in T20 Tourney Today

The Gambia female national cricket team will today, Tuesday 29 March 2022 take on Nigeria in the T20 International tournament at the Tafawa Balewa Square Cricket Oval in Lagos, Nigeria at 9:30 am.

The tournament is organised and hosted by Nigeria Cricket Federation.

The Gambia team held its first training session on Sunday and its free up on Monday before facing the host nation, Nigeria.

Five countries are to take part in the tournament (Nigeria (host), The Gambia, Rwanda, Sierra Leone and Ghana.

The Gambia will battle it out with Sierra Leone in its second match on Saturday 2 April 2022 at the same venue.

The Gambian delegation comprising of 14 players and 4 official left The Gambia on Saturday and are expected back home on 4 April 2022.