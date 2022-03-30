Namibia: Smith-Howard Faces No-Confidence Vote... Councillor Labelled 'Ill-Mannered, Disruptive'

Swakopmund — The chairperson of the Erongo regional council and Swakopmund councillor Ciske Smith-Howard has been labelled disruptive, ill-mannered and an enemy of progress by some of her fellow councillors, who tabled a vote of no confidence motion against her.

Fellow Independent Patriots for Change (IPC) member and Walvis Bay Rural constituency councillor Florian Donatus and Swapo councillor for the Omaruru constituency Ernst Weatha both tabled their motions on Monday in an effort to remove Smith-Howard as the chairperson of the Erongo regional council. Donatus yesterday confirmed the developments, saying her conduct for the last couple of months has caused division among councillors.

"Smith-Howard defies the orders of the party that nominated her to the council, and continues to attend and disrupt meetings. She also uses foul language towards fellow council members in the chamber," the motion by Donatus read.

He also told New Era that Smith-Howard is verbally abusive towards fellow councillors, while also bringing her personal issues with her political party to the chamber. "She is disruptive, and we can no longer tolerate it," Donatus charged. He further motivated his motion by saying Smith-Howard's behaviour has compromised their collective leadership, as well as the image of the Erongo regional council. "Our relationship is challenged, and the image of the Erongo regional council has been tarnished by her," he added. Weatha also told New Era that Smith-Howard does not know how to address her fellow councillors, nor does she have the interest of the people at heart as she claims. "How do you behave like that, and yet claim that you have the interest of the people at heart? She says she was elected into power by the people, yet there is nothing to show for it, apart from all the negativity on social media," he emphasised.

Weatha said council meetings had likewise to be cancelled at the last minute due to Smith-Howard calling off meetings. "Sometimes we travel all the way to Swakopmund, only to be told there is no meeting. That is a waste of resources that could have been diverted elsewhere," he added. The under-fire councillor yesterday said she has no problem stepping down if the council votes in favour of her removal this Friday. "I respect the institution, and will gracefully accept it." She, however, denied that she has been verbally abusive or disruptive in council meetings. "I am not happy with the wording of Donatus' motion. There are recordings, and I have not used any foul language in the chamber. Hence, I will challenge him on that. However, as I said, I will accept any decision council takes," she noted. According to her, she was restrained for three months while some council meetings took place virtually, Hence, it makes no sense that she is being accused of being responsible for slow progress and development in the region. It has been an eventful year for the councillor who rose to prominence with the IPC, who upset the ruling Swapo party to win the local and regional elections in the Erongo region. In December 2020, she was elected chairperson of the regional council. However, the party in October 2021 suspended her while accusing her of fraudulent activities involving documents she submitted to verify her proof of residence, as required by the Regional Councils Act 22 of 1992. She was 'restrained' by the IPC from acting in any manner or form on behalf of the IPC or any representative of the party. The IPC later decided not to proceed with a disciplinary hearing, and she returned to council. Smith-Howard also faces a N$350 000 lawsuit from Henties Bay local authority councillor Sifried //Garoëb. She allegedly made several slanderous remarks about him when she was interviewed on an interview programme 'Evening Review', which was hosted by Namibian Sun newspaper. According to court documents, she appeared and was interviewed on the programme on 21 October 2021, where she made false, defamatory statements, insinuations, innuendos and suggestions concerning //Garoëb.