Namibia: New Cop Hits Ground Running...kamere Calls for Community Engagement

There is a new sheriff in the village of Okondjatu, located approximately 190 kilometres northeast of Okahandja, in the vastly populated Otjozondjupa region.

Newly installed station commander Warrant Officer Kosmos Kamere, is a man of few words but a clear testimony to the old adage that action speaks louder than words. Barely two months in the new portfolio since his transfer from the Okakarara police station, the youthful law enforcer has been lauded for his prompt response and no nonsense approach to clamping down on crimes, including stock theft.

However, Kamere has raised serious concerns over the unbecoming conduct of some community members, shielding law offenders from facing the wrath of the law.

"I would like to humbly caution and alert ignorant members of the community that it's a serious crime to withhold vital information from police officers that could lead to arrest of suspects as such act amounts to defeating the course of justice," he said.

He further urged community members to work hand in glove with law enforcers by setting up women and men networks, community groups against crime as well as address other pertinent issues relating to public disturbance.

The Okondjatu district is besieged with habitual stock thieves but these law breakers always escape jail because of lack of hard evidence while potential witnesses are reluctant or rather unwilling to come forward with vital information and tip offs for fear of reprisal.

Despite serving an extended large community, the poorly equipped Okondjatu police station only has a paltry staff complement of nine police officers.

"It's a bit tricky because we sometimes have difficulties apprehending dangerous hardcore criminals with a skeleton staff, thus obliging us to summon reinforcement from the Okakarara station," he said.

Increasing stock theft, illegal liquor outlets, excessive alcohol and drug abuse are just some of the challenges Kamere and his well-oiled contingent of law enforcers have to deal with on a daily basis.

To add salt to the wound, insufficient or rather unreliable transport is also another bone of contention, which gravely hamstrung the unit's smooth operations. Firing a parting shot, the clearly uncompromising commander made an urgent appeal for vigorous community engagement.