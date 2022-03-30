Kenya: Sofapaka Fire Ken Odhiambo After String of Poor Results

Nairobi — FKF Premier League side Sofapaka have parted ways with head coach Ken Odhiambo following a spate of poor results, while David Ouma, who joined the team as Technical Advisor has been elevated to the position of head coach.

A statement from the club on Wednesday stated that the tactician's tenure had come to an end as the team fights to finish off in a strong position at the end of the season.

"The club would like to thank Coach Ken Odhiambo for his time with Sofapaka and wishes him all the best in his future endeavours. In the interim, the club will continue the fight to end the season in the top 5 of the league," said the statement from the club.

Ouma joined the club last season after a brief stint with Bandari FC, but results have not quite been coming for his side.

Batoto ba Mungu are currently 13th in the standings with 27 points and have won only twice in their last 14 matches. The last straw that kicked out Odhiambo was the 2-1 defeat at the hands of Talanta.

Ouma was in charge of the team on Thursday morning as they played a friendly match with Tusker FC at the Ruaraka Complex, where they won 2-0 with goals from Alex Imbusia and Hansel Ochieng.

He will be in charge for his first game on Saturday when they face Talanta in the return tie at Kasarani.

Ouma, formerly head coach of the national women's team Harambee Starlets rejoined Sofapaka after losing his national team job with his job description being that of technical advisor.

He was however on the touchline always alongside Odhiambo.