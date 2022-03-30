Zimbabwe Cricket Moves Men's T20 Final to Saturday

Zimbabwe Cricket have shifted the men's Domestic T20 Competition final featuring Mountaineers against Alliance Health Eagles to Saturday at Harare Sports Club.

The championship-deciding match was originally scheduled for Thursday.

The final is set to start at 1:30pm.

ZC is lining up a variety of activities to make this Saturday a fun-filled and completely memorable day.

Attendance will be free of charge but spectators will be asked to produce proof of their full vaccination against COVID-19 in order to gain entry into the venue.

Gates will be closed once the permitted capacity has been reached.

Meanwhile, the Women's T20 Cup final has not been moved and will be played on Thursday at Harare Sports Club, starting at 0930 hours, as originally planned.

Mountaineers Women will face defending champions Alliance Health Eagles Women who thrashed them by nine wickets today to seal their place in the final.

Eagles' Esther Mbofana had a game of her life after taking 7-1 as Mountaineers Women crashed to an unbelievable 14 all out after just 6.2 overs. Eight of the Mountaineers batter were dismissed without scoring. Mitchell Mavunga also took 2-13.

Eagles Women finished top of the table after the round robin games with 40 points. Mountaineers also have 40 points.

The women's final will be followed, on Thursday afternoon and also at Harare Sports Club, by the men's third-place playoff match between Rhinos and Southern Rocks.

The two finals as well as the men's third-place playoff match will be live-streamed on Zimbabwe Cricket's YouTube channel and website, while ball-by-ball coverage will also be available on the Zimbabwe Cricket mobile app.