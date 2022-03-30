Zimbabwe Take On Wales in Warm-Up Match

30 March 2022
The Herald (Harare)
By Ellina Mhlanga

Zimbabwe will have a chance to gauge themselves ahead of the FIH Hockey Women's Junior World Cup matches starting on Friday in Potchefstroom, South Africa, when they take on Wales in a warm-up game this evening.

The match is scheduled for 6:30pm at North West University. Coach Tendayi Maredza said the team has settled well and they are looking forward to the game this evening as they polish up their preparations for the tournament.

Sixteen teams, grouped into four Pools, are taking part in the Women's Junior World Cup. Zimbabwe are in Pool A and they play Canada in their first game on Friday. Wales are in Pool D together with Germany, India and Malaysia. Pool B consists of England, Ireland, South Africa and Ukraine.

Argentina, Korea, Russia and Uruguay will battle it out in Pool C.

Team

Georgia Allardice, Mercedes Beekes, Mutsa Bera (captain), Hayley Clark, Tinodiwanashe Elijah, Simone Herbst, Jorja Jones, Courtney Lowe, Lavender Mandoza, Tatenda Maswera, Jenna Mathieson, Mazvita Mtausi-Gwaradzimba, Khanyisile Mzizi, Lillian Pope, Gugulethu Sibanda, Kaylee Sithole, Alexei Terblanche, Natalie Terblanche, Taya Trivella, Rumbidzai Zimuto.

