Angolan Government to Continue With Justice Reforms - President

Huambo — The President of the Republic, João Lourenço, said Tuesday in Huambo city that the government would continue to invest in reforming justice and the law and in improving working infrastructures in the administration of the sector.

According to João Lourenço, who was speaking at the opening ceremony of the Judicial Year 2022, the government will continue to invest in improving the human capital of justice sector.

In the framework of the investments in the justice area, the Head of State announced for this year the conclusion of the infrastructures of the Courts of Appeal of Uíge and Saurimo.

He stated that the authorities are strongly committed to the computerization of the courts, to ensure their optimization and to materialize the procedural celerity.

He defended that the justice sector should persist in acting in due time, under the penalty of losing its effect of settling conflicts, of clarifying with justice the responsibilities of the presumed criminals, of highlighting its pedagogical role and the re-education of the citizens.

2022 elections

In this year of elections, President Lourenço expressed his conviction that the construction of the democratic rule of law in Angola will continue to bind the organs of justice.

"With this I mean that the organs of justice will pursue with the same coherence the duties assigned to them by the Constitution and the law, committing themselves even more to the fight against corruption, impunity and economic crimes in general".

President João Lourenço said that the fight against corruption should continue to be seen as an ongoing task of the State, with emphasis on the judicial system.

He stated that the fight on crimes against life, liberty, physical and moral integrity of people and against public and private property should also continue to mark the action of judicial bodies in this judicial year.

Combating environmental crimes

In this regard, João Lourenço defended the importance of protecting the environment, in the fight crimes against its protection, whose degradation is a result of human action.

"These crimes produce a very negative impact on the diversification of the economy and on the development of the country, besides compromising the future of the next generations," he added.

In conclusion, he exhorted all operators of Justice to continue with the same sense of State, in their noble mission.

The President of the Republic has left Huambo city back Luanda.