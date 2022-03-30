Angola: Constitutional Court Registers Political Party's Congresses

Luanda — The Constitutional Court has validated the congresses of the political parties MPLA, UNITA, Bloco Democrático (BD), FNLA, PDP-ANA and ADDA-AP held in 2021, according to a communiqué from the court.

Angop has learnt that the court registered the new boards of the mentioned political forces, as a result of the validation of their respective congresses held last year.

To remind the public that in the eighth congress of the ruling MPLA, held in December, João Lourenço was re-elected as the party´s president.

According to the Constitutional Court, the largest opposition party UNITA, which had to repeat its 13th congress also in December, after the cancellation of the congress held in November 2019, elected as president the politician Adalberto Costa Júnior.

The BD (Democratic Bloc) party elected as its new president Filomeno Vieira Lopes, after holding the congress in July.

On its turn, the historical FNLA elected Nimi Ya Nsimbi as the new president of the party in September.

The PDP-ANA party, in its 2nd Ordinary Congress held in December, elected Abreu Capitão Bernardo as president.

The Constitutional Court's decisions are already published in the Official Gazette.