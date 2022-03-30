Angola: President Appoints Three New Members of Council of Republic

9 March 2022
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angolan head of State João Lourenço Tuesday appointed new members for the Council of Republic, according to the Civil Affairs Office to the Presidency of Republic.

Named as members of the Head of State's Consultation body are Adalberto Costa Júnior (UNITA), Nimi a Simbi (FNLA) and Jorge Alicerces Valentim.

The move stems from the changes in the presidency of the opposition UNITA and FNLA parties, according to the Constitutional Court, which validated the congresses of the two political parties held in 2021.

UNITA elected in its congress the member Adalberto Costa Júnior party leader, while the FNLA elected Nimi a Simbi as president.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X