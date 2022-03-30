Angola: President Appoints Three New Members of Council of Republic

Luanda — Angolan head of State João Lourenço Tuesday appointed new members for the Council of Republic, according to the Civil Affairs Office to the Presidency of Republic.

Named as members of the Head of State's Consultation body are Adalberto Costa Júnior (UNITA), Nimi a Simbi (FNLA) and Jorge Alicerces Valentim.

The move stems from the changes in the presidency of the opposition UNITA and FNLA parties, according to the Constitutional Court, which validated the congresses of the two political parties held in 2021.

UNITA elected in its congress the member Adalberto Costa Júnior party leader, while the FNLA elected Nimi a Simbi as president.