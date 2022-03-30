Angola: President Appoints New Ambassador to Côte d'Ivoire

9 March 2022
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angolan president of the Republic João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço Tuesday appointed Domingos Bernardo Feliciano Pacheco to the position of Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Angola to Côte d'Ivoire.

The information is expressed in a note released by the Civil Affairs Office to the President of the Republic, reached ANGOP on Tuesday.

Located in West Africa, the Republic of Côte d'Ivoire is one of the states with which Angola maintains a long cooperation since the first years of independence.

