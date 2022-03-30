Africa: Qatar 2022 World Cup - Nigeria Miss Out As Africa's Five Representatives Emerge

The five countries that will fly Africa's flag at the 2022 World Cup are Ghana, Senegal, Tunisia, Morocco, and Cameroon

Africa's five representatives to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar are now officially known following the conclusion of the playoff ties on Tuesday across the continent.

The five countries are Ghana, Senegal, Tunisia, Morocco, and Cameroon.

This development means the likes of Nigeria and Egypt will be spectators when the world gathers in Qatar for football's biggest event later in the year.

Nigeria shocked

The hopes of millions of Nigerians waiting to celebrate the qualification of the Super Eagles for the 2022 World Cup were dashed Tuesday night.

The Super Eagles could only muster a 1-1 draw against Ghana at the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja; a result that ensured that the Black Stars would secure the World Cup ticket on away goals rule.

This would be the fourth time Ghana will make it to the World Cup and they rank high among the continent's all-time best performances with their quarter-final feat at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.

Mane magic, encore

Senegal recorded yet another penalty shootout win over Egypt as the African champions sealed their place in the World Cup 2022 on a dramatic night in Dakar.

Sadio Mane scored the winning penalty as Aliou Cisse's side emerged 3-1 winners on penalties after his Liverpool teammate Mohamed Salah Egypt's first kick over the bar.

It's the second time in just two months that the Lions of Teranga have triumphed over their great African rivals by virtue of a penalty shootout after securing their first Africa Cup of Nations title back in January.

Senegal remains one of Africa's best teams ever at the Mundial with their quarter feat at the 2002 Korea/Japan edition.

Indomitable Lions roar to Qatar

Despite losing 1-0 at home in the first leg, the Indomitable Lions, in dramatic style dug deep to snatch a 2-1 away win over Algeria's Desert Foxes on Tuesday.

Eric Choupo-Moting gave Cameroon the dream start they needed with his 22nd-minute goal.

With no more goals from both sides, the game dragged into extra time since Algeria had won the first leg by a lone goal four days earlier.

Ahmed Touba appeared to have secured the World Cup ticket for Algeria when he struck in the 118th but there was still more drama when Karl-Toko Ekambi scored four minutes into stoppage time.

With that, Cameroon qualifies for the World Cup on the away goal rule after a 2-2 aggregate draw.

North African joy

Morocco were the most comfortable winner on the night with a 4-1 win over Congo (5-2 aggregate) and Tunisia's goalless draw with Mali (1-0 aggregate) saw Morocco and Tunisia join the list of countries that have qualified for the World Cup.

While virtually all the other fixtures were close to call and one even went into a penalty shootout, the Atlas Lions of Morocco sealed their place in style with the emphatic win over the Congolese.

For now, Qatar (as hosts) is at the top of the list of teams already qualified for this winter's 2022 World Cup. They will be seeded, while the rest will depend on the FIFA ranking when the draws are made on Friday.

These are the teams with their tickets already booked: Qatar, Germany, Denmark, Brazil, France, Belgium, Croatia, Spain, Serbia, England, Switzerland, Netherlands, Argentina, Iran, South Korea, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Ecuador, Uruguay, Canada, Ghana, Senegal, Portugal, Poland, Morocco, Tunisia, and Cameroon.

There are two slots remaining to be filled.