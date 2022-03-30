Morocco/Congo-Kinshasa: HM the King Congratulates National Team Following Qualification for 2022 World Cup in Qatar

Rabat — At the end of the match between the national football team and its counterpart from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, His Majesty King Mohammed VI congratulated the national team's members following qualification for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The Sovereign held a telephone conversation with the President of the Royal Moroccan Football Federation, Fouzi Lekjaa, the team's coach, Vahid Halilhodžić, and the captain Ghanem Saïss, during which the Sovereign expressed his sincere congratulations to the players and to the technical and administrative staffs who gave their best and put in a sterling performance.