Morocco: International NGO Hails Morocco's 'Exemplary' Efforts in Fighting Against Modern Slavery

Marrakech — The Executive Director of the international NGO 'Free the Slaves', Bukeni Waruzi, praised Morocco's "exemplary" efforts in fighting against modern slavery, especially since the Kingdom is a pioneer country of the Alliance 8.7.

"The Moroccan authorities have made exemplary efforts in the fight against the phenomenon of modern slavery, including through the creation of the National Commission for the Coordination of Measures to Combat and Prevent Trafficking in Human Beings," Waruzi told M24, MAP's 24-hour news channel.

Waruzi's statements come on the sidelines of his participation in the 9th edition of the Global Forum on the Fight against Modern Slavery, which will continue until March 30 in Marrakech.

In this sense, the Executive Director of 'Free the Slaves'; the NGO serving as the Secretariat of the Forum, praised the major role that Morocco plays in the Alliance 8.7, a global partnership that expresses the willingness of its members to work across organizations and borders for the elimination of child labor and forced labor.

"We are very pleased and satisfied that the Moroccan government is part of this concert of nations that are concerned about this issue and are making efforts to eradicate this phenomenon," he added.

Regarding the 9th World Forum against Modern Slavery, Waruzi said that this meeting brings together different actors from around the world to reflect on appropriate solutions to eradicate the phenomenon of modern slavery.

This event brings together more than 75 leaders from 30 countries, including Morocco, among others, representatives of civil society, UN officials, government officials, university researchers and also former victims of human trafficking.

The organization of this forum in Marrakech reflects the efforts made by Morocco in terms of sustainable development within the framework of the United Nations Alliance 8.7.