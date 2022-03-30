Morocco/Congo-Kinshasa: HM the King Congratulates National Football Team Following Qualification for 2022 World Cup

30 March 2022
Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Rabat — His Majesty King Mohammed VI has sent a message of congratulations to the members of the national football team, following qualification for the 2022 World Cup, which will be hosted by the brotherly State of Qatar.

In this message, the Sovereign said he followed with great joy and tremendous pride this qualification, which testifies to the active presence of Moroccan football both on the continental and international levels.

His Majesty the King underlined that it is a source of pride for the Sovereign to express to all the components of Our brilliant national team, in particular the players, the coaches, the technical and medical staff, and the executives and officials of the Royal Moroccan Football Federation, his warmest congratulations for this well-deserved achievement, which was made possible thanks to the efforts undertaken by the players throughout the qualifiers, their good performance, their strong sportsmanship, their high competitiveness and their attachment to their country.

HM the King stressed that he welcomes this second consecutive qualification and the sixth of its kind, which gave enormous joy to the Sovereign as well as to the Moroccan people, saying that he was convinced that this qualification will constitute a strong source of motivation to increase efforts, so that the results of the national team, during the next phases, will match the influence and performance of its talented players.

Finally, the Sovereign reiterated his congratulations to the members of the National Team, praying the Almighty to grant them full success in their journey, in order to meet the aspirations of the Moroccan public, enhance the national football and honor the representation of African and Arab football.

