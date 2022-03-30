Morocco/Congo-Kinshasa: Morocco Qualify for 2022 World Cup After Beating DR Congo (4-1)

29 March 2022
Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Casablanca — The Moroccan team qualified for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar after defeating DR Congo 4-1 in the second leg of the play-off, Tuesday at Casablanca's Mohammed V Stadium.

In the first leg, the Atlas Lions brought back a precious draw (1-1) from Kinshasa's Martyrs Stadium in DR Congo.

The national team sealed the fate of the match in the first half, thanks to the goals of Ounahi (21st) and Tissoudali (45+7th).

In the second half of the game, the Atlas Lions confirmed their superiority with goals from the same Ounahi (55th) and Hakimi (70th), while Ben Malango (77th) reduced the score for the visitors.

This is the sixth participation of Morocco in the finals of the World Cup, after 1970, 1986, 1994, 1998 and 2018.

