Tanzania: Govt Devise New System for Privatised Entities

THE Office of the Treasurer Registrar has finalized developing an electronic system dubbed 'Ubinafsishaji Information System' geared towards receiving and keeping records of privatized public entities and industries to ease monitoring its successes and challenges.

The Treasurer Registrar (TR), Mr Mgonya Benedicto made the revelation during a working session with owners and directors of the privatized entities held in Dar es Salaam on Tuesday, as a continuation of a similar session held last week in Dodoma.

According to the TR, the public entities were privatized to ease the government's burden of running them, believing that doing so would increase their productivity and efficiency and boost new technologies.

He stressed that the government's main intention was to involve the private sector in growing the country's economy.

"The development of the system is currently in its final stages, and once completed and becomes operational, investors will be able to appoint their own representatives who will report their information directly, relieving government officials from the task of visiting the privatized entities.

Mr Benedicto revealed that in the year 2021, follow up and assessment was carried out to about 200 privatized institutions.

"Out of the 200 institutions, only 76 firms were reported to be progressing well, 41 non-performing firms and 83 firms were totally shut down. The firms comprised 108 industries, 54 farms, 19 hotels and 19 companies," said Mr Benedicto.

The TR specified various measures which were taken, including negotiations with investors to improve the performance of the organizations.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania ICT Privatization By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

During the meeting, the TR assured owners and directors of the firms that the goal was to make sure the agreements are met, noting that several faults were discovered during the assessment, including borrowing money in the name of developing the entities but the money being used otherwise.

He urged the investors of the firms to accord his office all the necessary cooperation during the assessment and monitoring process to help identify challenges and collaboratively come up with their solutions.

"The aim is to determine whether the government's set targets of privatizing the firms have been met. Once they identify any challenges that have led to failure of the privatization targets, appropriate action will be taken, including revising trade agreements and investment plans agreed upon at the time of privatization," he said.

In 1993, the government established the PSRC to coordinate and implement the privatization of parastatals in Tanzania and oversee the revival of entities operating under loss.

This was due to the government starting to implement the privatization and restructuring plan of Public Entities in the late 1992 after amending Chapter 257 of the Public Entities Act, with the aim of allowing the private sector and the majority of Tanzanians to participate in owning and operating Public Entities which were not performing well at the time.

Methods used in restructuring these organizations include asset sales, share sales, joint venture-partnership, leasing, (Management and Employment Buyout - MEBO) and insolvency.