Tanzania: VP to Address World Govt Summit

VICE President Dr Philip Mpango is today expected to address the World Government Summit 2022 (WGS2022) being held in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Dr Mpango will speak on why Africa has currently become so important to the world economy.

The VP is representing President Samia Suluhu Hassan in the summit that aims at strengthening international cooperation for efficient delivery of government services.

Held under the theme 'Shaping Future Governments', WGS2022 will host more than 110 sessions, in addition to 15 global forums that discuss the most prominent future trends.

The list includes six new forums - the Global Metaverse Forum, the Global Crypto Forum, and the Cybersecurity in Aviation Forum.

Others include the Climate Change Forum, the Global Health Forum, the Global Energy Forum, the SDGs in Action, the Women in Government Forum, the Government Services Forum, the Gender Balance Forum, the Forbes 30 under 30 Forum and the Time 100 Gala.

The sessions will also focus on future developments in various sectors and how best to leverage them to help build a sustainable world.

The Summit brings together leaders, global experts and decision makers from around the globe to share and contribute to the development of tools, policies, and models that are essential in shaping future governments.

Participants in the summit are also discussing ways to improve government productivity in service delivery.

The WGS2022 is held after the closing of "Expo 2020 Dubai", the largest event of its kind that brings the world together, under the theme "Shaping Future Governments".

The WGS2022 held yesterday and today March 29-30 this year, hosts more than 4,000 individuals from 190 countries that include leaders, senior government officials and heads of international organisations.

Moreover, 20 knowledge reports will be published, commissioned in partnership with global research institutions, which will address vital topics on the agendas of world governments.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, said that the World Government Summit provides a platform to discuss new ideas and insights that can shape a better future for humankind.

"The UAE is keen to share its development experience with other countries, as part of its constant endeavor to support initiatives aimed at advancing human prosperity."

"Through the process of anticipating the future and enhancing readiness to navigate future change, governments can develop effective strategies and policies for sustainable growth and development. Being aware of what awaits us in the future enables us to develop more advanced systems that can accelerate progress," he said.