Mauritius: New Audiology Services Launched At Floréal Mediclinic By Health Minister

press release

The Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Kailesh Kumar Singh Jagutpal, launched, this morning at the Floréal Mediclinic, new audiology and speech therapy services, in the presence of other personalities and personnel of the Mediclinic.

In a statement following the visit, Dr Jagutpal highlighted that the speech therapy service is offered mainly to children having articulating or stammering problems, while the audiology service targets those who have hearing problems. Patients can thus be diagnosed before being taken care of by the medical staff.

Dr Jagutpal further observed that another service available at the Floréal Mediclinic is the Brainstem Evoked Response Audiometry (BERA) test for new-borns so as determine whether they have hearing impairments or other issues. The evoked potential audiology test, he underlined, is also offered to children so as to determine whether they are hyperactive or have learning difficulties, among others.

The Minister pointed out that these services allow children to receive adequate treatment at an early age so as to lead a normal life while growing up. He also recalled that the medical staff has been trained by American Universities so as to offer all these new services, which have required investment of some Rs 10 million to be implemented.

BERA test

The BERA test is an is an objective neurophysiological method for the evaluation of the hearing threshold and diagnosing retro cochlear lesions. Its aim is to investigate the hearing level in children with suspected hearing loss or pathological speech development.

Evoked potential audiology

This testing method, which involves auditory evoked potentials, allows an audiologist to determine if there is a block along neural pathways leading to the brain. Results from these tests can be useful in ruling out or confirming hearing-related problems related to nerves.