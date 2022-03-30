Nigeria: No, Canada Not Offering Free Housing With Migrant Visas

30 March 2022
Africa Check (Johannesburg)
By Oluseyi Awojulugbe

"Canadian government job recruitment 2022," reads the headline of a message circulating on WhatsApp in Nigeria.

The message was also posted on some Facebook pages.

It includes an application link for people interested in migrating to Canada and says applicants must be older than 16 and able to speak basic English.

The message claims that the recruitment programme is run by the Canadian government and covers travel expenses, housing and "medical facilities".

Is this true? We checked.

Signs of an online scam

The link in the message leads to a poorly designed web page where visitors are asked to provide basic contact information.

The text on the website contains grammatical errors, a sign that it was not designed by professionals who would typically handle communications for the Canadian government.

Although it has been reported in the press that the Canadian government plans to welcome 431,645 immigrants in 2022 as permanent residents, there are no mainstream media reports about any government plan to recruit 450,000 foreign workers.

The alleged recruitment was also not shared by the verified Twitter handle of the Canadian high commission to Nigeria.

In September 2021, the Canadian government published an article warning migrant hopefuls to beware of fraudsters and provided tips on how to spot fake immigration websites.

All signs point to this being a scam recruitment aimed at collecting people's personal information. It is not in any way linked to the Canadian government.

For more tips, also read our guide on how to spot online scams here.

Read the original story, with links and other resources.
Africa Check is a non-partisan organisation which promotes accuracy in public debate and in the media. Twitter @AfricaCheck and www.africacheck.org

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Africa Check. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X