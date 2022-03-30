Ethiopia: #asdailyscoop - House of Federation Says Raya Peoples' Identity, Boundary Question Will Be Addressed Based On Constitution

30 March 2022
Addis Standard (Addis Ababa)

Addis Abeba — The speaker of the House of Federation (HoF), Agegnehu Teshager said that the house will respond to the demands of the Raya people related to administrative boundary and identity issues in accordance with the constitution."Suppressing people's demands by force is unacceptable," he said, and stressed the need to strengthen national unity by responding to the demands of the people in accordance with the law.

The public relations and communication directorate of the House of Federation recalled that the longstanding demand by the representatives of the Raya People has not received a response for quite a while.

The HoF statement further detailed that those who raised the administrative boundary and identity issues of the Raya people were persecuted. The representatives explained to the house that the plights of hundreds of thousands of the Raya people who were displaced and properties were destroyed, the directorate said.

Read the original article on Addis Standard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Addis Standard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X