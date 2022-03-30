Ethiopia: #asdailyscoop - House of Federation Says Raya Peoples' Identity, Boundary Question Will Be Addressed Based On Constitution

Addis Abeba — The speaker of the House of Federation (HoF), Agegnehu Teshager said that the house will respond to the demands of the Raya people related to administrative boundary and identity issues in accordance with the constitution."Suppressing people's demands by force is unacceptable," he said, and stressed the need to strengthen national unity by responding to the demands of the people in accordance with the law.

The public relations and communication directorate of the House of Federation recalled that the longstanding demand by the representatives of the Raya People has not received a response for quite a while.

The HoF statement further detailed that those who raised the administrative boundary and identity issues of the Raya people were persecuted. The representatives explained to the house that the plights of hundreds of thousands of the Raya people who were displaced and properties were destroyed, the directorate said.