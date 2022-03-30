Ethiopia: #asdailyscoop - First Round of Ethiopian Nationals Arrive in Addis Abeba Today From Riyadh

30 March 2022
Addis Standard (Addis Ababa)

Addis Abeba — A total of 498 - 157 children and 341 women - were flown out of Riyadh this morning as the first part of flight to repatriate Ethiopian nationals trapped in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The returnees arrives at Bole International Airport in Addis Abeba where they were welcomed by Minister of Labor and Social Affairs Dr. Ergoge Tesfaye, State Minister for Foreign Affairs Birtukan Ayano and other senior government officials.

The Ministry of Labor and Social affairs said yesterday that temporary accommodation places were set up for returnees.

On March 28 the Ministry Foreign Affairs said that a committee was established to oversee the repatriation and rehabilitation of Ethiopian nationals from Saudi Arabia. "The committee, comprising 16 institutions, revealed that about 100 thousand Ethiopians would be repatriated within the upcoming 7-11 months," MoFA said.

