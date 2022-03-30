Ghana Qualifies for the 2022 Qatar World Cup

Ghana has booked a place at the 2022 FIFA World Cup Tournament in Qatar following a 1-1 draw between the Black Stars and the Super Eagles of Nigeria in the second leg encounter between the two teams at the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja, Nigeria.

The first leg ended in a goalless draw at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Ghana on 25th March 2022.

Ghana took the lead through Captain of the side, Thomas Partey in the 10th minute but was levelled by a penalty kick from William Troost Ekong before VAR denied Victor Osimhen's goal which could have been the game-winner for the Super Eagles.

Ghana sailed through to the World Cup on the away goal rule and has joined Senegal, Morocco, Tunisia and Cameroon as Africa's representatives at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.