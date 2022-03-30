Sudan: Eight Injured in West Darfur Shelter Centre Fire

El Geneina — Eight people including two children were injured in a fire at the Shelter Centre for the Displaced in El Zahraa School in El Geneina, capital of West Darfur yesterday.

Sources from the centre told Radio Dabanga that the fire massive broke out at about 13:00. They named the injured as Faisal Adam (12), Zidan Suleiman (11), Haider Yaqoub (35), Suzan I Abdelrahman (25), Haja Arbab Khamis (35) Ahmad Abkar (84) who is blind, and El Tayeb Adam (32).

The cause of the latest inferno has not yest been determined, and material damage is still being assessed.

This latest fire follows one at the same shelter centre on March 19, that left a child dead, dozens of people with burns, along with massive material loss including livestock.