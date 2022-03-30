Namibia: Microbiologists Start a Mushroom Business

MICROBIOLOGY graduates Abner Tomas (30) and Daisy Andjaba have ventured into a mushroom production business at home in Oshikoto region.

The two studied microbiology at the University of Namibia and graduated last year.

In an interview with The Namibian yesterday, Tomas said they grow mushrooms at Onethinge village in Oniipa.

He said they started the business, Ndaka Mushroom Production, in 2020.

"Ever since I was at university I have always had a passion for growing mushrooms. I started mushroom growing trials while I was still at Unam and after graduation I decided to start a mushroom production business," Tomas said.

He said they chose to venture into a mushroom production business to boost the Namibian production sector and have locally produced products.

The microbiologist said they grow mushrooms on wet plant materials and put them in a plastic bag for decomposition.

"Mushrooms by nature are decomposers. You don't add water in the plastic, but they start decomposing the materials themselves," he said.

Tomas added that they clone mushrooms and manipulate them to grow.

"We sell our mushrooms to local people, mostly at the open markets, and to individuals on request," he said.

Tomas said their business produces eight to 10 kilograms of mushrooms per week, making it hard for them to supply mushrooms to commercial shops as they do not produce much.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Company Science By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He added that they are planning to expand the business to supply mushrooms to retailers.

"We're also planning to enter into partnership with my fellow Namibians who are in the same business for us to collaborate and start producing more mushrooms for export," he said.

Tomas said they currently employ six people from their village.

"We want to create employment for our fellow youths who are struggling to secure jobs. The little profit we get is the little we share among ourselves," he added.

Explaining how they grow their mushrooms, Tomas said mushroom production is divided into sections.

"We grow them indoors. We have an inoculation room where we clone the mushrooms. We also have a colonising room where the mushrooms grow as well as a fruiting room where mushrooms germinate," he said.

They package their mushrooms using locally produced materials and do their product branding using local printing shops.

"I want to advise my fellow graduates and youths who are home idling to start small businesses at their houses. Just start and keep trying. People will assist you if you start trying today," Tomas said.