Liberia: Four Police and AFL Officers Disrobed for Brutalizing Civilians

30 March 2022
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Willie N. Tokpah

Monrovia — The Minister of Justice has with immediate effects on disrobed and dismissed the four officers for using excessive force against peaceful citizens.

The Ministry of Justice's decision followed a preliminary investigation by the Liberia National Police on the four officers.

According to the Ministry of Justice, on February 4, 2022, in Johnsonville, officer George Wleh, together with a military officer, Alfred N. Hinneh, severely beat a civilian identified as Esther Younger.

At the same time, on March 11, and 27, it was established that another Officer, Humphrey Kahn assaulted and wounded a peaceful citizen Oretha Tarlue, at the Red-light Community while ERU Commander Amos F. Williams and Inspector Otis Wallace also severely beat one Jeteur Marcarthy in Brewerville City.

According to the Ministry of Justice, Police brutality will not be tolerated, thereby warning Officers of the Liberia National Police against the use of excessive force on civilians.

At the same time, the Justice Ministry has however disclosed that following its investigation and subsequent decision, it has also turned over the four officers to the County Attorney of Montserrado County for prosecution.

Meanwhile, the Justice Ministry has warned that Police brutality will not be tolerated under the George Manneh Weah administration.

Moreover, the officers of the Liberia National Police have been warned against the use of excessive force against civilians.

