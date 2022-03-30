Liberia: Montserrado County Rural Women Celebrate International Women's Day

Monrovia — The National Rural Women, Montserrado County Chapter has celebrated the 2022 International Women's Day with a call for the empowerment of rural women despite the lack of formal education.

International Women's Day is March 8. It is a global day to celebrate the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women. The celebration continues through the month of March.

The theme of the one-day event that took place at the Careysburg Public School in the city of Careysburg is "Gender Equality Today for a Sustainable Tomorrow".

Serving as the guest speaker, the Executive Director of the National Commission on Disabilities Daintowon Domah Pay-Bayee told the Montserrado County Rural Women that the month of March every year is not to only celebrate women who are only literary adding that the month is for every woman that are contributing to their country in different ways.

"It is time for women to come out and say we are women, we need to be celebrated. You can do all of these things but not pay for us" she told the rural women of Montserrado County.

Despite their lack of formal education, Madam Pay-Bayee told the women to get involved in any meaningful activities to sustain them and their families.

"You should learn soap making, tailoring, even agriculture and you will make money. The fact that you are able to cease your thoughts is economic empowerment," she said.

The Executive Director of the National Commission on Disabilities added: "Rural women need to take advantage of the adult literacy program for them to write their names. You need to have a voice among other women. Anything people can do, you can do the same."

The Executive Director of the National Commission on Disabilities told the women to take leadership roles in their various communities. She also warn the women not to compromise the issue of rape as it is damaging the fabric of the society

"If we do not sit on the table to talk about our issues nobody will talk for you. For us to have a better tomorrow we got to talk about rape. This sorrowful heart will not do well for our country," she told the rural women.

Also, the Program Officer for ACTIONAID Liberia Romeo Kaydea praised the rural women for their contribution toward the development of Liberia.

He added: "We will continue to work with the rural women to have a sustainable future. Let's work together and put our differences aside."

Adding up, the president for Montserrado County Rural Women Madam Korpo Howard urged the rural women of Montserrado County to be productive citizens.

She also praised the development partners for their contribution toward the empowerment of rural women in Montserrado County.

Madam Howard added: "We are strong, some of us are taking care of two or three children and we are sending them to school. We the rural women, we tell God thank you for celebrating our women's day in joys and happiness."