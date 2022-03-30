Liberia: Police Arrest Princess Cooper's Fiancé; Demands Explanation On How He Got Her Mobile Phone After Her Demise

Monrovia — The Liberia National Police has arrested the fiancé of the late Princess Cooper, Samuel Foryo, who could not explain to the police how he got hold of the deceased's cellphone though he was presumably not on the scene when she died.

He was arrested on Tuesday after he was invited to police headquarters for questioning.

According to unconfirmed reports, he transferred US$150 from her mobile money account to an unknown number after getting hold of her phone. He is also said to have deleted some records from the phone.

FrontPageAfrica could not independently confirm this report as the Police Spokesman did not respond to our phone calls.

However, FrontPageAfrica has gathered that Samuel is still in the custody of the police undergoing investigation.

It is expected an autopsy would be performed on the remains of Princess later today in presence of her relatives and actors from civil society organizations.

Princess Cooper, 25, was found dead behind the FAWAZ Building Material Store at ELWA Junction. She had left the Capitol By-Pass where she was providing some catering services that Thursday to attend to a call in the Paynesville area, according to reports.

There were several large spots of blood all over the scene where she was discovered dead.

However, the coroner examination of her body in the presence of General Medical Practitioner, Dr. Abel Momo, who is also an uncle of the deceased did not discover any laceration or bruises on her body, except for minor depressed skin and abrasions. Her uncle, however, called for further examination that could establish clues that led to her sudden death.