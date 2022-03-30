Liberia: Sarah Lewis Jeppoe Foundation Launched to Promote Children's Welfare

Monrovia — In an effort to promote and help underprivileged children realize their God's given potential, a new non governmental organization has been launched in Monrovia.

The Sarah Lewis Jeppoe Foundation was launched on Saturday, March 26, 2022 at the First Baptist Church, 110 Karpeh Street, New Kru Town to empower less fortunate children and give them hope for the future.

Giving an Overview of the Sarah Lewis Jeppoe Foundation, Mrs. Philimena Jeppoe- Collins stated that the organization is a non-profitable and charitable organization that was established on January 21, 2021. and it seeks to continue the humanitarian legacy of the late Mother Sarah Lewis Jeppoe, who was a God fearing, caring and hardworking mother.

"She always wanted the best for the ordinary children regardless of where they came from.

She stood for moral values, impartiality, integrity and love for country. Her dream was to develop the less privileged children, youth, disabled and old folks through education, welfare and assistance, a venture she had been undertaking prior to her demise."

Madam Collins who is the CEO of the foundation added that the foundation primary focus is to help underprivileged children to realize their God given potential that has been denied, while many of them-have been robbed off due to unforeseen circumstances such as: poverty, drugs addiction, loss of parents at tender age, sexual violence and other vices.

At the same time, Mrs. Collins calls on individuals of humanitarian services to support the efforts of SALJEF in putting a smile on the faces of the less-fortunate kids once again.

"We look forward to individuals of goodwill to assist us in meeting the dream and aspirations of mot. Sarah Lewis Jeppoe in whose honor and memory the foundation was established, and most especially (helping a child to smile again ).

Mrs. Collins further explained that since the establishment of the foundation in 2021, the need to begin immediate work was at the organization's doorsteps, as requests for assistance came pulling.

With some difficulties faced by the Sarah Lewis Jeppoe Foundation, the foundation however began immediate action by distributing Educational Material to over 75 students at the Ward Academy Elementary School in the Taylor Mayor Compound Community on January 21, 2021, and a commemoration of Easter where over 100 children were fed in the New Kru Town Estate Community on April 4,

2021; as well as on July 24, 2021, the foundation again distributed food items to less privileged children within three communities in the borough of New Kru Town.

she continues by adding that the foundation on November 13, 2021, distributed educational materials for over 100 students, and on December 25, 2021, the foundation climaxed the year with a Christmas party for children at the headquarters of SALJEF in Taylor Major Compound, Caldwell.

Mrs. Collins continued the call for academic assistance for the underprivileged by calling for more support for the Liberian Children, as the betterment of their future calls for educational empowerment.

"We are looking up to you for your support to enable us to increase in our thematic areas which are: Assistance/welfare and empowerment.

The organization is currently providing 100% scholarships to needy students.

Mrs. Munah Nagbe-Kollie delivering the keynote address added that the honouree of the foundation was a caring mother who saw the need to give smile to every child she met and as such her dreams must be kept alive by giving the necessary support that will give a child a better prospect for the future.

She added that only the support of an individual can make others better. "only you and I can make this better. those organizations you see sending support to Africa started from somewhere, let us not sit and say we will see where it will go.

She concluded by saying, "we need to wrap around each other to be successful, those in the streets are also our brothers and sisters, so we must give them the needed support that we all may be Successful. Let us gain strength, let us talk to people let us mobilize and rally support for the Less-fortunate out there and change their lives"