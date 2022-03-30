Ghana: Madina MP's Motion Against IGP Dismissed

30 March 2022
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Malik Sullemana

The interlocutory injunction filed by the Member of Parliament (MP) for Madina Constituency, Francis Xavier Sosu, against the Inspector General of Police (IGP), has been dismissed by the Human Rights High Court.

Mr Sosu went to court to challenge his prosecution by the police for allegedly leading a demonstration over bad roads in his constituency.

In his motion, the MP who is a private legal practitioner, argued that the charges levelled against him for staging a peaceful demonstration were unconstitutional.

Mr Sosu wanted the Court presided over by Justice Barbara N. Tetteh-Charway to bar the IGP from prosecuting him.

The MP also urged the court to hold that his fundamental human rights have been breached.

But ruling on the motion, Justice Tetteh-Charway said it (motion) for injunction was inappropriate, and ordered both parties in the case to file written statements on or before April 15.

Mr Sosu was praying the court to stop the IGP from any attempt to infringe on his rights.

The MP asked the court for an interlocutory injunction against the IGP and his officers from attempting to arrest, investigate and maliciously prosecute him.

In the substantive matter, the MP was asking the court for an order enforcing his right to free movement, protest, demonstration, and personal liberty under Article 14(1), 21(1), and 33 of the 1992 constitution.

Mr Sosu has already been granted bail by the Kaneshie District Magistrate Court last month, in the alleged criminal case.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X