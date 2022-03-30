Ghana: Madina MP's Motion Against IGP Dismissed

The interlocutory injunction filed by the Member of Parliament (MP) for Madina Constituency, Francis Xavier Sosu, against the Inspector General of Police (IGP), has been dismissed by the Human Rights High Court.

Mr Sosu went to court to challenge his prosecution by the police for allegedly leading a demonstration over bad roads in his constituency.

In his motion, the MP who is a private legal practitioner, argued that the charges levelled against him for staging a peaceful demonstration were unconstitutional.

Mr Sosu wanted the Court presided over by Justice Barbara N. Tetteh-Charway to bar the IGP from prosecuting him.

The MP also urged the court to hold that his fundamental human rights have been breached.

But ruling on the motion, Justice Tetteh-Charway said it (motion) for injunction was inappropriate, and ordered both parties in the case to file written statements on or before April 15.

Mr Sosu was praying the court to stop the IGP from any attempt to infringe on his rights.

The MP asked the court for an interlocutory injunction against the IGP and his officers from attempting to arrest, investigate and maliciously prosecute him.

In the substantive matter, the MP was asking the court for an order enforcing his right to free movement, protest, demonstration, and personal liberty under Article 14(1), 21(1), and 33 of the 1992 constitution.

Mr Sosu has already been granted bail by the Kaneshie District Magistrate Court last month, in the alleged criminal case.