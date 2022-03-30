Ghana: 4 Policemen Accused of Bullion Van Robbery Denied Bail

Four policemen arraigned for alleged robbery on bullion van were on Monday denied bail by the Circuit Court, in Accra.

They are Constables Yaro Afisu Ibrahim, Albert Ofosu, Richard Boadu and Rabiu Jambedu, and Razak Alhassan, alias Zak, said to be a scrap dealer, was also denied bail.

Appearing before the court, presided over by Mrs Patricia Amponsah, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Sylvester Asare, said that investigations were ongoing and that additional dockets had been 'built' against accused.

He asked the court to remand accused until investigations were completed.

Counsel for accused, messrs Devine Dotse, Eric Ansah, Jango Nuhu, Paul Kumi, and Justine Pwavra Teriwajjah moved separate motions for bail for their clients, but the court refused the bail on grounds that investigations had not been completed.

The court urged prosecution to expedite investigation so that the plea of accused could be taken.

DSP Asare told the court that sometimes in 2021, the Ghana Police Service recorded street robberies as well as attacks on bullion vans, in the Greater Accra region.

He said on February 22, 2022, the police received a report of an attacked on a bullion Van at North Kaneshie, a suburb of Accra, by gunmen.

DSP Asare said the police investigated the alleged robbery, leading to the arrest of Constable Reindolph Gyimah Ansah alias Pablo [deceased], who admitted the offence during interrogation.

"Further enquiries led to the arrest of Lance Corporal [L/Cpl.] Stephen Nyame [also deceased] and the accused persons herein," prosecution said.

DSP Asare said: "accused during interrogation admitted taken part in the multiple bullion van robberies recorded in the Greater Accra Region, including, the robbery which took place in February, 2021, at Kingsway, opposite the Freemason Society, Baastona- Spintex road in March 2021, Jamestown-Adedemkpo incident in June 2021, which led to the untimely death of Police Constable Emmanuel Osei."

He said, during investigation, the late [L/Cpl.] Stephen Nyame and Constable Ansah mentioned two Nigerians, including Omor Niaja, as accomplices, currently on the run, and that some of the weapons used in the robberies were with their Nigerian accomplices, in Ashiaman.

DSP Asare said on March 6, 2022, the late [L/Cpl.] Stephen Nyame and Constable Ansah led the police to a suburb of Ashiaman to apprehend the said two Nigerians.

"The Ashiaman operation or raid resulted in exchange of gunshots, which later led to death of the two policemen."

The case has been adjourned to April 5, 2022.