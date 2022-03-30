Ghana: Govt Committed to Tackling GAF Accommodation Problem

The Government through the Ministry of Defence is committed to tackling the accommodation challenge facing the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF).

It is in view of this that the ministry is constructing decent accommodation for personnel of the GAF.

The Chief of the Army Staff, Major General Thomas Oppong-Peprah, disclosed these at the inauguration of Unit Self-Help Project and sod cutting ceremony for the construction of a 120 single bedroom three-story facility at the5Infantry Battalion Arakan Barracks, in Burma Camp, Accra.

He said the "decent accommodation would ensure that personnel are properly sheltered as well as facilitate rapid mobilisation of troops for urgent task".

According to Major General Oppong-Peprah, the manpower level of the GAF over the years has warranted the increase in the provision of accommodation for GAF personnel.

He said that the execution of the projects were the initiative of the 5Infantry Battalion and their benefactors.

Major General Oppong-Peprah said the Public Private Partnership demonstrated the cordial relationship between civilians and the military.

He said the projects that have been inaugurated will generate income, and urged the beneficiaries to ensure that the buildings were well managed.

Major General Oppong-Peprah said "the accommodation project, when completed, would help augment the accommodation situation at the barracks. As a team you can achieve a lot to enhance the development of the barracks and the nation as a whole".

He said that the Self-Help Projects that were inauguratedincluded Battalion Head Quarters monument and renovated offices, conference hall, 13 units young officers transit quarters, unit restaurants, units car washing bay, young soldiers dining hall, Regimental Sergeant Major Quarters and Officers Coffee Room.