Ghana: Barker-Vormawor Case - Prosecution Urged to Expedite Investigations

Ashaiman — The Ashaiman Magistrate Court yesterday urged prosecution handling the case involving #FixTheCountry Convener, Oliver Barker-Vormawor, charged for treason felony, to expedite its investigations.

This is to enable the court, presided over by Ms Eleanor Barnes Botwe, to deal speedily with the trial.

The court was responding to a request by Deputy Superintended of Police (DSP) Sylvester Asare for more time to enable prosecution "put our house in order," when the case was called yesterday.

The court told the prosecution "this is a public interest case and if you are not interested tell me so if I have to wash my hands off it, I can. Because you cannot continue to come to court to ask for the case to be adjourned all the time."

Ms Botwe, therefore, adjourned the case to April 26.

Mr Barker-Vormawor has been charged for treason felony, for allegedly posting on social media platform on February 9, 2022, that he would stage a coup if the E-Levy Bill (Electronic Levy) is passed by Parliament.

Police said his "post contained a clear statement of intent with a possible will to execute a coup in his declaration of intent to subvert the Constitution of the Republic of Ghana."

Mr Barker-Vormawor was represented by Counsel, Samuel Alersu-Dordzi, who stood in for Mr Akoto Ampaw.

Mr Alersu-Dordzi drew the court's attention to an application intended to move in appeal of a search warrant the court issued for the search of Mr Barker-Vormawor's electronic devices, but the judge suggested that the application could be moved on the next adjourned date when Senior Counsel Dr Justice Srem-Sai was around.