Ghana: President Inaugurates First Interchange in Tamale

Tamale — President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo yesterday inaugurated the first Tamale Interchange here in the Northern Region.

The 1.7 kilometre-interchange which construction begun in 2019, is part of the $2 billion Sinohydro Master Project Support Agreement (MPSA) between the government of Ghana and the Peoples Republic of China through the Sinohydro Corporation.

The project involves the construction of 1.1 kilometre of bridges and ramps, drainage works, streetlights and 10 kilometres of asphalt overlay around the project.

The project which is to enhance inter-urban and national traffic flow, as well as reduce the cost and risk of doing businesses in the Tamale metropolis was executed by Messrs Sinohydo Corporation Limited supervised by the Department of Urban Roads with Messrs Deoke Consult, as the project consultant.

At a short ceremony to inaugurate the project yesterday, President Akufo-Addo reiterated government's commitment to the development of the roads sector to improve urban mobility across the country and also reduce travelling time on the highways.

He said over 1,200 kilometres of asphalt roads have been constructed in selected regions and metropolitan municipal and district assemblies across the country, adding that similar projects were yet to commence.

"Apart from the interchanges, government is undertaking critical roads projects to improve urban mobility across the country," he said.

He expressed gratitude to the people of the Republic of China for the support, and urged the Ministry of Road and Highways to ensure that the interchange got the needed development to befit the status of the Tamale metropolis.

He further said as part of government's commitment, a total of 68 kilometres of selected feeder roads would be constructed in the Greater Kumasi to further ease congestion and free movement.

The President added that plans were far advanced for the commencement of work on eight other interchange projects within the Greater Accra and the Kumasi metropolitan areas.

Present at the inauguration were Vice President, Aljhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the Northern Regional Minister Alhaji Saani Alhassan Shaibu, Minister for Tourism Arts and Culture, Dr Mohammed Awal and the Chinese Ambassador to Ghana, Lu Kun.

Also at the ceremony was the overlord of the Dagbon Kingdom, Ya-Na Abubakari II, the overlord of the Tamale, the Gulkpe-Naa Alhaji Mohammed Alhassan, overlord of the Sagnerigu Traditional Area, Ambassador Yakubu Abdulai as well as many other sub-chiefs.

The Overlord of Dagbon, Ya-Na Abubakari II, said the interchange would increase economic activities and enhance the living conditions of the people of Tamale and the Northern Region at large.

He expressed gratitude to the President and the government for the project, noting that it would ease the congestion within the Tamale Metropolis.

The Ya-Na urged road users and residents of Tamale, to be responsible in using the interchange by complying with all traffic signs and regulations to avoid the loss of lives and properties.

The Minister of Roads and Highways, Mr Kwasi Amoako Atta, in a speech read for him, commended the Sinohydro Corporation for a good work done.

He urged the people of Tamale to take good care of the project for it to serve the purpose for which it was initiated.