Ghana: Political Activists Asked to Engage in Issue-Based Discussions

Political activists have been urged to engage in issue-based discussions in their quest to canvass votes for their political parties.

Mr Opoku Nyame, District Chief Executive (DCE) of Kintampo South, remarked at the weekend during a youth forum and fresher's orientation for Kintampo College of Health and Well-Being (CoHK) branch of the Tertiary Education Students Confederacy of NPP (TESCON).

The DCE entreated the students to sell the development achievements of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), in order to win more parliamentary seats in the next election in a peaceful manner without stepping on the toes of anyone.

"NPP is on course to deliver on its promises to the people of Ghana notwithstanding the impact of the global economic crisis. Raising the living standards of the citizenry is the mission of our party" he assured.

Mr Opoku Nyame implored Ghanaians to rally behind President Nana Akufo-Addo to revamp the economic fortunes of the country, saying that "COVID -19 had negatively affected our finances."

The DCE charged past and current executives, members and patrons of TESCON, and all faithful of NPP to work hard to retain the party in power, adding that "we must break the eight-year political cycle".

An 11-member TESCON interim executives of CoHK was sworn into office to spearhead the 'breaking the eight' agenda of the NPP in the Kintampo area and beyond.

The interim president, Kwasi Owusu Frimpong, said his outfit has established a database for its members, donated a set of jersey and footballs to the College.

Mr Frimpong added that some members of TESCON served as polling agents in the previous election and that TESCON also participated in the door-to-door campaign of NPP in the area.

He enumerated their challenges as lack of welfarescheme for members and electronic gadgets for official use.

The event was attended by party executive, members of the Tertiary Education Institutions Network (TEIN) of the National Democratic Congress, past and current party executives.